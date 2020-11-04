City of Portsmouth to Observe Veterans Day Holiday

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday on Wednesday, November 11th. As a reminder, City offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers are currently closed to the public due to the impacts of COVID-19. Portsmouth Public Library Curbside library service will be closed for Veterans Day. Please call 393-8501 for more information. Your Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7! These include a variety of informational, educational, and entertainment options. Patrons without a current card can now get a digital library card to access all of the free resources available. Sign up for a card today and start checking out e-books, music, movies, and more at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Portsmouth Museums are closed, but offer a variety of online learning fun! The Children’s Museum of Virginia is offering videos, science activities, and 360 degree virtual tours for students to connect with. One of the newest activities, Step Away from the Screen!, gives families a break from the computers, to spend some fun, quality time outdoors. To explore some of Andalo’s favorites, view https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/step-away-from-thescreen/. Visit https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/ for a complete list of the distance learning offerings. The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center- Here are some interesting sites and links with art exhibits, classes, and family activities you can visit from the safety of your own home. Try this new outside activity (ages 4 and up) – Using plant materials in art is a fun way to create. To view the link: http://portsmouthartcenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Plant-Sandwich-Color-Activity-2020.pdf. For a complete list of online offerings, visit https://portsmouthartcenter.com/online-learning/. The Lightship Portsmouth – Walk through history by taking an interactive tour of this museum at https://www.thinglink.com/scene/1365788370369773571. For a complete list of virtual offerings, visit https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum- Find a recommended historical resource list for elementary students to college students at https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/historicalresource-lists. For a complete list of online offerings, visit https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/. The Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum- This museum shares insightful tips on race relations from The National Museum of African American History and Culture at https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race. For a complete list of online offerings, visit https://portsvaafricanamericanheritage.com/online-learning/. Parks, Recreation and Tourism High Street Visitor Center Kiosk remains open each week with the following schedule: Monday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.| Tuesday: Closed | Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Thursday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.| Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Golf Courses City golf courses are following the strict State and CDC guidelines for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tee times and golf carts are limited. Please see below and call ahead to ensure availability. The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500. Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com.