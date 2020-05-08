City of Portsmouth Traffic Alerts

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures and lane closure extensions in the information provided below.

Rotating Lane Closures on Monday in the Downtown Area

The following lanes will be closed, one at a time, on Monday, May 11th, during soil test borings work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. —

– Inside lane closure, Effingham Street northbound at Green Street

– Outside lane closure, Effingham Street northbound at County Street

– Lane closure with flaggers, Elm Avenue between South Street and I-264 overpass

Extended– Deep Creek Boulevard at Lexington Development

The Deep Creek Boulevard closure between Columbus Avenue and Chicago Avenue has been extended until Monday, May 11th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour is in place for this 24-hour closure during sewer connection work at Lexington Development.

Cedar Lane Traffic Shift

Cedar Lane northbound from High Street to Leslie Drive will be closed and traffic will shift into the center lane on Wednesday, May 13th, and Thursday, May 14th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Columbia Gas will be conducting sewer repair work.

Extended– High Street Lane Closure at the Churchland Bridge

The High Street lane closure beginning near the base of the Churchland Bridge will be extended until Monday, May 18th. This lane in the eastbound/southbound direction is closed during Dominion Energy utility relocation work. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times during this 24-hour closure.

For more information, please call 393-8592.