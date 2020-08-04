City of Portsmouth Update

As daylight broke and the winds subsided from Isaias, crews from Parks and Recreation and Public Works began surveying damage and working to remove debris from roadways, including downed trees and limbs. As of the time of this report, these crews have made steady progress and continue working. Several locations involve downed power lines and crews must wait for Dominion Energy to secure the lines before these roads/areas can be cleared.

Dominion Energy is reporting widespread outages across the region with over 300,000 customers without electricity. Dominion has additional crews in the region with more being requested. They do not have an estimated time of restoration, stating that it could be up to 1-2 days in some areas.

Status:

• Emergency Operations Center was activated on Monday, August 3rd, and

remains open.

• Parks & Rec – Clearing trees/debris from roadways, reporting downed

lines to Dominion

• Public Works – Clearing teams are assisting Parks & Rec crews with

debris removal

• Police, Fire – Normal operations

Impacts:

• Power outages = 14,756 outages of 44,936 customers

• Flooding = No flooding

• Damage = Minor, no significant damage reported

• Roadways:

Primary Roads – Clear/Open

Secondary Roads – Most are open/cleared; locations with blockages have

alternative routes, no reports of any cut off areas