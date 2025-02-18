City of Portsmouth Winter Storm Information

The City of Portsmouth released the following information regarding the expected winter weather:

Due to the impending winter weather, all Portsmouth facilities and offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 19, and Thursday, February 20. Trash Collection Schedule For Wednesday, February 19 – Friday, February 21, 2025

Wednesday, February 19:

Routes Collected Until Roads Become Unsafe.

Collection Resumes Saturday, February 22.

Thursday, February 20:

Routes Collected Saturday, February 22.

Friday, February 21:

Routes Collected Monday, February 24.

If Your Trash, Recycling, or Bulk was Not Collected, please Leave Your Cans Out.

The City of Portsmouth has 10 snow plows to pretreat the 12 bridges and overpasses with sand and salt today.We start plowing the roads once 2-4 inches have fallen.Our Parks and Recreation Department clears sidewalks for city buildings. They also pre-treat the courts, fire and police administration, City Hall, 911, and the Portsmouth City Jail.The city does not plow neighborhoods.