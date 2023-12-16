Events Featured 

City of Portsmouth’s Schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

The City of Portsmouth announces the holiday schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Municipal offices will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd, and will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th, for the Christmas holiday.  Municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.  Please continue reading for the schedules for Libraries, Museums and Tourism, and Parks & Recreation.

HOLIDAY TRASH COLLECTION SCHEDULE FOR ALL ROUTES

All Trash, Bulk, and Recycling will be collected one day in advance of your normal collection day during the week of December 18th, only.  Please follow the Holiday Collection Schedule for ALL ROUTES below —

TRASH ROUTESDATE TO BE COLLECTED
TuesdayMonday, December 18th
WednesdayTuesday, December 19th
ThursdayWednesday, December 20th
FridayThursday, December 21st

The normal collection schedule for all routes will resume the week of December 25th.  For more information, please call 757-393-8629 or email trash@portsmouthva.govBe sure to place all items away from vehicles and other objects.

