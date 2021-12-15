City of Portsmouth’s Schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

The City of Portsmouth announces the holiday schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, December 23rd, and Friday, December 24th , for the Christmas holiday. For the New Year’s holiday, municipal offices will be closed on Friday, December 31st. Please continue reading for the schedules for Libraries, Museums, and Recreation Centers. All Friday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Friday, December 24th, and no collections on Friday, December 31st. All Friday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, December 22nd, and Wednesday, December 29th. For more information, call Waste Management at 393-8663. Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed Thursday, December 23rd, through Saturday, December 25th, for the Christmas holiday. All libraries will reopen on Monday, December 27th, and will be closed on Friday, December 31st, and Saturday, January 1st, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Stock up today on holiday books and movies at your favorite location. You can also use your PPL card to stream movies, music, and more from our Digital Branch Library online at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. For more information, call 393-8501. Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums and gift shops, and the Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, and Saturday, January 1 st. Please see the schedules for all museums and the Welcome Center below. The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open as follows: Wednesday, December 22nd , Thursday, December 23rd, Friday, December 24th , Sunday, December 26th , Monday, December 27th , Tuesday, December 28th (extended holiday hours), Wednesday, December 29th ,Thursday, December 30th , and Friday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sock Skating is back until January 31st! Join us on December 31st as we ring in the New Year at the Noon New Year’s Eve celebration from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Middle Street Mall. The ball will drop at noon! For museum admission, all visitors, including members, are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.ChildrensMuseumVirginia.com. For more information, call 393-5258. The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center will be open as follows: Wednesday, December 22nd , Thursday, December 23rd, Friday, December 24th, Sunday, December 26th, Monday, December 27th, Tuesday, December 28th, (extended hours), Wednesday, December 29th, Thursday, December 30th, and Friday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Winter Wonderland: The ColemanNurseryCollection continues at PACC. View animated scenes of ice skaters and children sledding, children from around the world, a Victorian chalet, and caroling villagers. Plus, hand and arm painting, crafts and more! All visitors, including members are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.PortsmouthArtCenter.com. For more information call 393-8543. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Wednesday, December 22nd , Thursday, December 23rd, Friday, December 24th, Wednesday, December 29th, Thursday, December 30th, and Friday, December 31st, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Sunday, December 26th , from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Admission will be by donation. For more information call 393-8591 or visit www.PortsmouthNavalShipyardMuseum.com. The Lightship Portsmouth Museum and the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum are temporarily closed. For more information call 393-8591. The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Open on Friday, December 24th, and Friday, December 31st, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all other days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 393-5111. Parks & Recreation Recreation Centers and the Senior Station will be closed Thursday, December 23rd, through Sunday, December 26th, in observance of the Christmas Holiday; and will be closed Friday, December 31st, through Sunday, January 2nd, in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Open Hours: On Monday, December 20th, Tuesday, December 21st, Wednesday, December 22nd , Monday, December 27th, Tuesday, December 28th, Wednesday, December 29th, and Thursday, December 30th , Recreation Centers will be open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and the Senior Station will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com. Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability. The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500. Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. All other days, hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more