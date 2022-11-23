City of Portsmouth’s Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 23rd, Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Thursday Trash Routes Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24th, and all Thursday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, November 23rd. The normal Friday routes will be collected on Friday. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.