City of Suffolk Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

SUFFOLK, VA. – The City of Suffolk has received the

Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers

Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its budget for the fiscal year

beginning July 1, 2025. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental

budgeting and represents a significant accomplishment for the City.

The recognition reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to upholding

the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To earn the award, the City’s budget

had to meet nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These

guidelines assess how well a budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an

operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must receive a

“proficient” rating in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to qualify for the award.

A panel of independent reviewers determined that Suffolk’s budget meets the program

criteria for an effective budget presentation. The City also received special recognition

for the Financial Policies section of the budget document. This is the 17th consecutive

year that the City has earned the GFOA Distinguished Budged Presentation Award.



The Adopted Budget & Strategic Planning for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 is available online at: https://www.suffolkva.us/174/Annual-Operating-Capital-Budget









