City of Suffolk Program Guide: September 2020 – December 2020

The City of Suffolk Program Guide magazine features a multitude of family friendly events, programs, and activities and can be accessed at this link: www.suffolkva.us/programguide

Suffolk Parks & Recreation, Suffolk Public Library, and Suffolk Tourism special events, classes, and more are featured in the glossy, full-color magazine which is also a helpful resource including contact information for many City Departments and a convenient calendar of City-sponsored events. The joint publication has replaced Suffolk Parks & Recreation’s “Recreation Connection” booklet.

Copies are available for citizens at all Parks & Recreation Centers and joint-use facilities, Libraries, the Suffolk Visitor Center and Seaboard Coastline Railroad Museum, and the Media & Community Relations Department at City Hall.