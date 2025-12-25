City of Virginia Beach Christmas & New Year’s Operating Schedule
Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Thursday collections will occur the Saturday after each holiday.
Most City facilities and state agencies will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 24-26, for the Christmas holiday, and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in observance of the new year. Some facilities will have varying closure schedules. Waste collection also will have a different schedule.
Waste Collection
Normal collections will occur on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 26. Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2026. Residents who would normally receive City trash and recycling services on Thursdays will instead receive service on the Saturdays after each holiday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.
The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. For questions about waste management, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1), or visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WasteMgt.
Closures
The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1, 2026:
- All Virginia Beach government administrative offices
- All Virginia Beach public libraries (Closed 5 p.m. on Dec. 31)
- Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and administrative offices
- Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices
- Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
- Virginia Beach Farmers Market Management Office
- Visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours.
- Virginia Beach History Museums
- Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center
- Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue
- Voter Registration & Elections Office
The following have alternate schedules:
All city parks and park facilities
- Dec. 24: Open sunrise to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open sunrise to sunset
- Jan. 1: Open sunrise to sunset
All community recreation centers
- Dec. 24: Closed at noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open normal hours
- Dec. 31: Closed at 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 2: Open normal hours
TCC/City Joint-Use Library
- Dec. 24-Jan. 4: Closed
Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
- Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Advance tickets available for purchase at tickets.virginiaaquarium.com.
Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Dec. 24: Open noon to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open noon to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices
- Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed
Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed
For information regarding City services and information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov or contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or 757-385-3111.