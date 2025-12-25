City of Virginia Beach Christmas & New Year’s Operating Schedule

Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Thursday collections will occur the Saturday after each holiday.

Most City facilities and state agencies will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 24-26, for the Christmas holiday, and Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in observance of the new year. Some facilities will have varying closure schedules. Waste collection also will have a different schedule.

Waste Collection

Normal collections will occur on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 26. Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2026. Residents who would normally receive City trash and recycling services on Thursdays will instead receive service on the Saturdays after each holiday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. For questions about waste management, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1), or visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WasteMgt.

Closures

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1, 2026:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries (Closed 5 p.m. on Dec. 31)

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Box Office and administrative offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Management Office Visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours.

Virginia Beach History Museums

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue

Voter Registration & Elections Office

The following have alternate schedules:

All city parks and park facilities

Dec. 24: Open sunrise to noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open sunrise to sunset

Jan. 1: Open sunrise to sunset

All community recreation centers

Dec. 24: Closed at noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open normal hours

Dec. 31: Closed at 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 2: Open normal hours

TCC/City Joint-Use Library

Dec. 24-Jan. 4: Closed

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets available for purchase at tickets.virginiaaquarium.com.



Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Dec. 24: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed

For information regarding City services and information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov or contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or 757-385-3111.