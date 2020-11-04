City of Virginia Beach Holiday Schedule: Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11

​In observance of Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, the following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Princess Anne Athletic Complex

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative office and box office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Court Clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Visitor Information Center (2100 Parks Ave.)

The following facilities are OPEN to the public, Wednesday, Nov. 11,during the following hours:

All Virginia Beach city recreation centers – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parks and park facilities – normal hours

TCC Joint-Use Library – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointment Only)

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Vendors – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Farmers Market Office – closed

Virginia Beach Sports Center – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WASTE COLLECTION: There will be normal trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky items services on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

VETERANS DAY PARADE/CEREMONY/LUNCHEON: Due to COVID-19, the annual Tidewater Veterans Day parade, ceremony and luncheon are cancelled for 2020.

For assistance regarding city services, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or (757) 385-3111 by phone and listen to available options.