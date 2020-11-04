Featured Local News 

City of Virginia Beach Holiday Schedule: Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11

K. Alston

​In observance of Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, the following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed:

  • All City of Virginia Beach offices
  • All Virginia Beach public libraries
  • All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices
  • Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park
  • Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum
  • Princess Anne Athletic Complex
  • Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative office and box office
  • Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Court Clerk’s offices
  • Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices
  • Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center
  • Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
  • Visitor Information Center (2100 Parks Ave.)

The following facilities are OPEN to the public, Wednesday, Nov. 11,during the following hours:

  • All Virginia Beach city recreation centers – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parks and park facilities – normal hours
  • TCC Joint-Use Library – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointment Only)
  • Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Virginia Beach Farmers Market Vendors – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Farmers Market Office – closed
  • Virginia Beach Sports Center – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WASTE COLLECTION: There will be normal trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky items services on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

VETERANS DAY PARADE/CEREMONY/LUNCHEON: Due to COVID-19, the annual Tidewater Veterans Day parade, ceremony and luncheon are cancelled for 2020.

For assistance regarding city services, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or (757) 385-3111 by phone and listen to available options.