City of Virginia Beach Holiday Schedule: Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11
In observance of Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, the following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed:
- All City of Virginia Beach offices
- All Virginia Beach public libraries
- All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices
- Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park
- Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum
- Princess Anne Athletic Complex
- Sandler Center for the Performing Arts administrative office and box office
- Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Court Clerk’s offices
- Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices
- Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center
- Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
- Visitor Information Center (2100 Parks Ave.)
The following facilities are OPEN to the public, Wednesday, Nov. 11,during the following hours:
- All Virginia Beach city recreation centers – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parks and park facilities – normal hours
- TCC Joint-Use Library – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointment Only)
- Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Virginia Beach Farmers Market Vendors – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Farmers Market Office – closed
- Virginia Beach Sports Center – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WASTE COLLECTION: There will be normal trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky items services on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
VETERANS DAY PARADE/CEREMONY/LUNCHEON: Due to COVID-19, the annual Tidewater Veterans Day parade, ceremony and luncheon are cancelled for 2020.
For assistance regarding city services, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or (757) 385-3111 by phone and listen to available options.