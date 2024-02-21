City of Virginia Beach Hosts First H.O.P.E. Networking Event

The public is invited to attend the first H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Excel) Community Connections networking event on Thursday, Feb. 29. Attendees can learn about registered H.O.P.E. partners, hear pitch presentations from several local groups focused on mental health and well-being, mentoring and workforce development, and have an opportunity to network with community organizations and City departments, including*:

American Cancer Society

Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads

Dynamic DIVA’s of Virginia

FACT (Families of Autism Coming Together)

Girls on the Run Hampton Roads

Healing of the Soul Ministry

LIFT Fitness Foundation

Mr. Cadillac Harris

Mr. Ronnie McAdoo

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Coastal Virginia

Smart Transitions – Together We Can Foundation

STEP-UP, Inc.

United Way of South Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach Budget & Management Services

Virginia Beach Department of Human Services

Virginia Beach Economic Development

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center, 2416 Courthouse Drive. It is free and open to the public.

Local individuals, businesses and organizations interested in receiving information about participation in future H.O.P.E. events can register online at virginiabeach.gov/hope. For questions regarding the Feb. 29. H.O.P.E. event, please call (757) 385-7847.

Background

The H.O.P.E. Initiative (Helping Our People Excel) was established by Mayor Bobby Dyer in 2023 to connect individuals, businesses, and organizations, and create a strong network of support that recognizes those who are doing great things and identifies those who need a hand from others. The initiative became a City of Virginia Beach program under the City Council’s FY24-25 Focused Action Plan to embrace comprehensive well-being by fostering a clean, inspiring, and vibrant environment where people feel safe and have access to amenities and services that support a high quality of life.