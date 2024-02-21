City of Virginia Beach Hosts First H.O.P.E. Networking Event
The public is invited to attend the first H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Excel) Community Connections networking event on Thursday, Feb. 29. Attendees can learn about registered H.O.P.E. partners, hear pitch presentations from several local groups focused on mental health and well-being, mentoring and workforce development, and have an opportunity to network with community organizations and City departments, including*:
- American Cancer Society
- Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads
- Dynamic DIVA’s of Virginia
- FACT (Families of Autism Coming Together)
- Girls on the Run Hampton Roads
- Healing of the Soul Ministry
- LIFT Fitness Foundation
- Mr. Cadillac Harris
- Mr. Ronnie McAdoo
- NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Coastal Virginia
- Smart Transitions – Together We Can Foundation
- STEP-UP, Inc.
- United Way of South Hampton Roads
- Virginia Beach Budget & Management Services
- Virginia Beach Department of Human Services
- Virginia Beach Economic Development
- Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center, 2416 Courthouse Drive. It is free and open to the public.
Local individuals, businesses and organizations interested in receiving information about participation in future H.O.P.E. events can register online at virginiabeach.gov/hope. For questions regarding the Feb. 29. H.O.P.E. event, please call (757) 385-7847.
Background
The H.O.P.E. Initiative (Helping Our People Excel) was established by Mayor Bobby Dyer in 2023 to connect individuals, businesses, and organizations, and create a strong network of support that recognizes those who are doing great things and identifies those who need a hand from others. The initiative became a City of Virginia Beach program under the City Council’s FY24-25 Focused Action Plan to embrace comprehensive well-being by fostering a clean, inspiring, and vibrant environment where people feel safe and have access to amenities and services that support a high quality of life.