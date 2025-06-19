City of Virginia Beach Juneteenth Operating Schedule

Thursday solid waste and recycling collection will occur Saturday, June 21.

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries including the TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Voter Registrar’s Office

Waste Management administrative offices, the West Neck Recycling Center and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

The following City facilities will be open to the public on Thursday, June 19:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities are open regular hours including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility

All Virginia Beach city community recreation centers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EMS lifeguard stands at the Oceanfront (1st to 42nd streets), the North End, Croatan, Sandbridge and Little Island Park: Staffed 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. then continue with active beach patrolling until sunset; EMS field operations and marine response in service (Office and Training Center is closed June 19.)

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are available for purchase at tickets.virginiaaquarium.com

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: noon to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center will be open for event activity

Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours. (The Farmers Market Management Office is closed June 19.)

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitor Information Kiosk at 17th Street at the Oceanfront: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste Collection

Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Thursday, June 19. Residents who would normally receive City trash and recycling services on Thursdays will instead receive service on Saturday, June 21.

For questions about waste management, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except June 19), or visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WasteMgt.