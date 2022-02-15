City of Virginia Beach Launches Phase I of New Website, VirginiaBeach.gov

The City of Virginia Beach officially launched its new website, designed with a fresh look, improved navigation, new interactive tools and a new URL, virginiabeach.gov. This Phase I launch is part of a two-phase project that includes new, redesigned City department pages set to debut later this year.

The website is the No. 1 resource for residents, visitors, businesses and community organizations to connect with City services and discover what Virginia Beach has to offer. The new design streamlines the website’s navigation into easily identifiable categories through which users can readily search for whatever City service they need or topic of interest.



Features include:

“How Do I” – A quick-search section of frequently asked questions

“Services” – A section to easily navigate City services without having to know the department that provides them. Topics include Trash & Recycling, Water & Sewer Utilities, Election & Voting, and Property, Permits & Zoning

“Experience” – A place to find Virginia Beach’s many cultural and entertainment attractions, leisure activities and more, as well as an event calendar

“What’s Up” – A section to help Virginia Beach residents stay in the know by highlighting City news and events through videos, a new blog and the City’s social channels; ready access to the City’s mobile apps is here as well

A straightforward homepage where emergency information and hot topics are highlighted

The new website provides users faster loading times and a cleaner design that is mobile friendly and ADA compliant.

Over the next several months, department content from the City’s old site, vbgov.com, will be migrated to the new site. City content will remain on both sites during the transition, however.

The City invites the public to check out the new site and provide feedback on their user experience at publicinput.com/newVBwebsite through March 14.

