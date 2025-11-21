City of Virginia Beach Thanksgiving Operating Schedule

Thursday solid waste and recycling collection will occur Saturday, Nov. 29. Friday collections remain unchanged.

In observance of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, Virginia Beach facilities and state agencies will have varying closure schedules.

The following facilities will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27-28:

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

TCC/City Joint-Use Library (Closed through Nov. 30)

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27-28:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries (Closed 5 p.m. on Nov. 26)

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices (Building will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 for an event)

Virginia Beach History Museums

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue

Voter Registration & Elections Office (Closed Nov. 26)

Waste Management administrative offices, the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center

The following facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 27, but open to the public on Friday, Nov. 28:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility: sunrise to sunset

All Virginia Beach city community recreation centers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets available for purchase at tickets.VirginiaAquarium.com

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center: noon to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Please visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Management Office: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waste Collection

Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27. Residents who would normally receive City trash and recycling services on Thursdays will instead receive service on Saturday, Nov. 29. Friday collections remain unchanged.

For questions about waste management, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except Nov. 27-28), or visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WasteMgt.

For information regarding City services and information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov or contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 3-1-1 or 757-385-3111.