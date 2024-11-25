City of Virginia Beach Thanksgiving Operating Schedule

Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28

In observance of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, City facilities and state agencies will have varying closure schedules.

The following facilities will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29:

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

TCC/City Joint-Use Library (Closed through Dec. 1)

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27

The Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and Training Center

Thoroughgood House

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices (Building open Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for the Virginia Beach Christmas Market)

Visitor Information Center at 2100 Parks Ave. (Open Nov. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park (Open Nov. 30: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Voter Registrar’s Office (Also closed Nov. 27)

Waste Management administrative offices, the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center

The following City of Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, but will be open for business Friday, Nov. 29, at the following times:

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities: sunrise to sunset

All Virginia Beach city community recreation centers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are available for purchase at tickets.virginiaaquarium.com

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center: noon to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Management Office: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Please visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours.

WASTE COLLECTION: Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Residents who would normally receive City trash and recycling services on Thursdays will instead receive service on Saturday, Nov. 30. Friday collections are unchanged.

For questions about waste management, call 757-385-4650, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except Nov. 28-29), or visit VirginiaBeach.gov/WasteMgt.