City of Virginia Beach Veterans Day Operating Schedule

Tuesday solid waste and recycling collection remains unchanged.

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries including TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach History Museums

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue

Voter Registration & Elections Office

Waste Management administrative offices, the West Neck Recycling Center and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

The following facilities will be open to the public on Nov. 11: