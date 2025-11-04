City of Virginia Beach Veterans Day Operating Schedule
Tuesday solid waste and recycling collection remains unchanged.
The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day:
- All Virginia Beach government administrative offices
- All Virginia Beach public libraries including TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library
- Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
- Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices
- Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices
- Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
- Virginia Beach History Museums
- Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center
- Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue
- Voter Registration & Elections Office
- Waste Management administrative offices, the West Neck Recycling Center and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center
The following facilities will be open to the public on Nov. 11:
- All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities are open regular hours including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility
- All Virginia Beach community recreation centers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (All active duty, retirees, veterans and their family members can access rec centers for free Nov. 8-12 with a coupon. For more information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/Parks.)
- Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets available for purchase at tickets.VirginiaAquarium.com
- Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: noon to 5 p.m.
- Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Please visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours. (The Farmers Market Management Office is closed Nov. 11.)