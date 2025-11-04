Events Local News 

City of Virginia Beach Veterans Day Operating Schedule

HRMessenger Staff , , , ,

Tuesday solid waste and recycling collection remains unchanged.

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day:

  • All Virginia Beach government administrative offices
  • All Virginia Beach public libraries including TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library 
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
  • Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices
  • Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices
  • Virginia Beach Department of Public Health
  • Virginia Beach History Museums
  • Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center
  • Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue
  • Voter Registration & Elections Office 
  • Waste Management administrative offices, the West Neck Recycling Center and the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center

The following facilities will be open to the public on Nov. 11:

  • All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities are open regular hours including the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp & Beach Facility
  • All Virginia Beach community recreation centers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (All active duty, retirees, veterans and their family members can access rec centers for free Nov. 8-12 with a coupon. For more information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/Parks.)
  • Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced tickets available for purchase at tickets.VirginiaAquarium.com
  • Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: noon to 5 p.m.
  • Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Please visit VirginiaBeach.gov/FarmersMarket for individual merchant’s store hours. (The Farmers Market Management Office is closed Nov. 11.)