CITY OFFERS TUTOR.COM TO K-12 DEPENDENTS OF ALL EMPLOYEES

The City of Newport News has partnered with Tutor.com to provide K-12 dependents of all of the city’s 4,000+ full and part time employees free access to 24/7, on-demand, 1-to-1 online tutoring. Newport News is the first city in the country to offer Tutor.com’s online academic support services as an employee benefit.

“We understand the challenges parents are facing in this COVID environment in terms of helping their children with virtual learning,” said City Manager Cindy Rohlf. “It is our hope that by providing this service as a part of our Renew Employee Wellness program, our employees and their school aged children will get the support and assistance they need for academic success.”

Tutor.com offers 24/7, on-demand, 1-to-1 online tutoring services across more than 75 subject areas for elementary, middle and high school students, ranging from basic science to algebra to world languages. Additionally, K-12 dependents of city employees also have access to student study-skills training, drop-off essay review, SAT/ACT prep, and more.

“As an organization, we are thrilled to be able to offer the benefits of Tutor.com to our employees,” said Newport News Director of Human Resources Karen Witherspoon. “This amazing resource can provide invaluable benefits to employees in all job groups. In today’s uncertain world, we can provide our employees with tools and expertise 20 years in the making. There is no greater benefit than offering peace of mind with 24/7 access.”

“We are honored to support City of Newport News employees and their children with Tutor.com as an employee benefit,” said Pamela Brehm, Senior Director of Government Programs for Tutor.com. “Concerns around academic success—especially now, with so many students learning from home—can put an extra strain on parents, who are providing more learning support than ever while still meeting their professional responsibilities. We salute Newport News for recognizing this, and for being the first city in the U.S. to provide Tutor.com’s services to help alleviate those pressures on their employees. Now more than ever, learners need academic support, and we are thrilled to provide on-demand, 1-to-1 tutoring for the City of Newport News employees’ families.”

Tutor.com is being offered to employees through the city’s Renew Employee Wellness Program, which strives to deliver proactive activities that promote a well-rounded, more engaged and healthier lifestyle for the city’s workforce by exploring the eight dimensions of wellness. Services available through Tutor.com support the intellectual and emotional dimensions of wellness.