CITY OFFICES CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF HOLIDAY

CHESAPEAKE – All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed on Monday, February 15 in observance of the President’s Day holiday. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 operating schedules on Tuesday, February 16. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available before visiting a City facility.

Residents with questions should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net.