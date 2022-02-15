City Offices Close in Observance of Washington’s Birthday

By: The city of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries and recreation centers, are closed on Monday, February 21, in observance of Washington’s Birthday. Offices will reopen during regular business hours on Tuesday, February 22.

The Consolidated Courts Complex, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health are also closed on Monday, February 21, and reopen the following day.

Requests for bulk collection on Tuesday, February 22, must be made before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18. To schedule bulk waste collection, use the MyNorfolk app, go online or call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, February 21, from 8:00 a.m. – noon, to receive household hazardous waste.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.