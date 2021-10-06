CITY OFFICES CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF COLUMBUS DAY

CHESAPEAKE – All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, libraries, and the Visitor Center/Administrative Office will be closed on Monday, October 11 in observance of Columbus Day. Community Centers will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

The Voter Registrar’s office will be closed on October 11, and early voting will not be available at any of the sites in Chesapeake.

Normal operating schedules and early voting will resume on Tuesday, October 12. Residents who need more information should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net 24 hours a day.