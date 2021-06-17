CITY OFFICES CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

CHESAPEAKE- In honor of our country’s Independence Day, all City of Chesapeake offices, courts, and community centers will be closed on Monday, July 5. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Libraries will be closed on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

There will be no changes to the trash or recycling collection schedules.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Tuesday, July 6. Residents who need more information should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net 24 hours a day.