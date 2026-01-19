City Offices Closed Monday for MLK Day
Here’s a look at how these city offices, departments, or services will be affected by the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 19.
City offices: Closed Monday
Garbage collection: No trash or recycling collections on Monday. Those collections will be made on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
Street sweeping: Sweeping scheduled for Monday will be done on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday’s sweeping will be done Friday, Jan. 23.
Yard waste site: Closed Monday
Landfill: Open Monday
City schools: Closed Monday
Libraries: Closed Monday
Community and neighborhood centers: Closed Monday
Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer’s Office: Closed Monday
DMV Select: Closed Monday
Courts: Closed Monday
Peninsula Health District and clinics: Closed Monday
Public golf courses: The Hampton and The Woodlands are open Monday
City Parks, including Bluebird Gap Farm and Air Power Park: Open
Hampton History Museum: Galleries open, but offices closed
The carousel, the Hampton Tennis Center and the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier are closed for the season.
Hampton Roads Transit: Buses, paratransit and ride shares operating on a Saturday schedule. Ferry on regular weekday schedule. Transit center information booths closed. The customer service call center will be available from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.