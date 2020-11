CITY OFFICES MODIFY HOURS IN OBSERVANCE OF THANKSGIVING

CHESAPEAKE- Chesapeake City goverment offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Thanksgiving. The revised hours are as follows:

City Offices:

Closing AT 12:00p.m. Wednesday, November 25

Closed Thursday, November 26

Closed Friday, November 27

Courts :

Closed AT 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25

Closed Thursday, November 26

Closed Friday, November 27

DMV Select:

Closing AT 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 25

Closed Thursday, November 26

Closed Friday, November 27

Public Libraries:

Closed AT 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25

Closed Thursday, November 26

Closed Friday, November 27

Community Centers / Visitor Center:

Closed AT 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25

Closed Thursday, November 26

Closed Friday, November 27

Closed Saturday, November 28

Closed Sunday, November 29

CIBH:

Closing AT: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25

Same day intake services 8-10:00 a.m.

Closed Thursday, November 26

Closed Friday, November 27

There will be no trash or recycling collections on Thursday, November 26. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, November 27. Friday’s trash and recycling collections will be made on Saturday, November 28.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 operating schedules on Monday, November 30. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available before visiting a City facility. Residents with questions should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net.