City Offices Modify Hours in Observance of Thanksgiving

By: City of Chesapeake

Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Thanksgiving. The revised hours are as follows:

City Offices

CLOSING AT 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

Courts

CLOSING AT 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

DMV Select

CLOSING AT 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

Public Libraries

CLOSING AT 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

OPEN Saturday, November 26, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Community Centers

OPEN Wednesday, November 23, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

OPEN Saturday, November 26, Noon – 4:00 p.m.

CLOSED Sunday, November 27

Visitor Center

OPEN Wednesday, November 23, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

OPEN Friday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

OPEN Saturday, November 26, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

CLOSED Sunday, November 27

CIBH

CLOSING AT 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

Same day intake service 8-9:30 a.m.

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

There will be no trash collections on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, November 25. Friday’s trash collections will be made on Saturday, November 26.

For Additional Information, Contact: Karen Meyers, Public Communications Coordinator

757-382-6241 or klmeyers@CityOfChesapeake.net