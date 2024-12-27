CITY OFFICES NEW YEAR HOLIDAY CLOSING SCHEDULE

SUFFOLK, VA. In observance of the New Year holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Normal operations will resume Thursday, January 2 at 8:30 a.m. The city observes all state-designated holidays. New Year is considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all State offices are closed on this day. Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash on a one-day delay starting January 1, 2025. TFC Recycling will also be on a one-day delay starting January 1, 2025. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7:00 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 757.514.7630. The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, January 1. Suffolk Transit will not operate on Wednesday, January 1. Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will remain closed from December 30 – January 3. Reopening on Monday, January 6 at 6:00 a.m. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation