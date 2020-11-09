CITY OFFICES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF VETERANS DAY

By City of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE – All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs will hold a virtual wreath-laying ceremony at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 11. The ceremony can be viewed online at either Facebook.com/CityOfChesapeake or CityOfChesapeake.net/TV.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 operating schedules on Thursday, November 12. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available before visiting a City facility.

Residents with questions should call the Customer Contact Center at 382-CITY or log on to CityOfChesapeake.net.