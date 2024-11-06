CITY OFFICES VETERANS DAY CLOSING SCHEDULE

SUFFOLK, VA (November 6, 2024) In observance of Veterans Day, Suffolk City offices will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. The City observes all state-designated holidays. Veterans Day is considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and all State offices are closed on this day. Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled from November 12 to 15. TFC Recycling will also conduct its regular recycling collection routes during this time. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 757-514-7630. The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open on Monday, November 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, November 11. Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Monday, November 11, and reopen Tuesday, November 12, at 6:30 a.m. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center, and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center will be closed on Monday, November 11, and reopen on Tuesday, November 12, at 6 a.m. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed on Monday, November 11, and reopen on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:30 a.m. Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open on Monday, November 11. However, no park attendant will be on duty. The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed on Monday, November 11, and reopen on Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Monday, November 11, for the Veterans Day Holiday. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, and the Chuckatuck Library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18. The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open on Monday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be closed until further notice for major repairs. The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Monday, November 11. However, the airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open.