City On My Chest is a custom apparel business that is owned and operated by Newport News native Tommy Reamon Jr. Located in Patrick Henry Mall across from the food court, the business recently celebrated the grand opening of its first store with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 14. The store provides a range of custom services for t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and accessories such as hats, belt bags and socks. Tommy grew up in Newport News and was a nationally ranked football player at Warwick High School. He went on to play football at Old Dominion University and, during his senior year, while trying to match a shirt with a pair of his sneakers, he decided to make his own custom shirt that paid homage to Newport News. Other students and players took notice of his shirt and asked him if he would create a similar shirt with their hometown on it. As the demand increased, Reamon realized he was passionate about his new endeavor and City On My Chest was born. After college, Reamon put the business on hold to pursue coaching. He had stints at the University of Virginia, University of Miami, Christopher Newport University and Virginia Tech, as well as with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. During this time, NFL athletes found out about his passion for custom apparel and started supporting and wearing the City On My Chest brand. Reamon has transitioned to operating the business full-time and its location has seven employees.The business’ mission statement is to exemplify passion through fashion and to embody culture, encourage community building, and actively invite others to participate. As the business continues to grow, Reamon’s future plan is to open an additional store in the Hampton Roads region and explore several other major markets on the East Coast. To learn more about the store, please visit Cityonmychest.store.