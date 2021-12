City Operating Schedules for Upcoming Holidays

CHESAPEAKE – Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. The revised hours are as follows:

City Offices CLOSED Thursday, December 23

CLOSED Friday, December 24

CLOSED Friday, December 31

Courts CLOSED Thursday, December 23

CLOSED Friday, December 24

CLOSED Thursday, December 30

CLOSED Friday, December 31

DMV Select CLOSED Thursday, December 23

CLOSED Friday, December 24

CLOSED Friday, December 31

Public CLOSED Thursday, December 23

Libraries CLOSED Friday, December 24

CLOSED Saturday, December 25

CLOSED Friday, December 31 CLOSED Saturday, January

Community CLOSED Thursday, December 23

Centers/Visitor Center CLOSED Friday, December 24

CLOSED Saturday, December 25

CLOSED Friday, December 31

CLOSED Saturday, January 1

CIBH CLOSED Thursday, December 23

CLOSED Friday, December 24

CLOSED Friday, December 31

OPEN Emergency Services

There will no changes to trash or recycling collections. Residents are reminded that boxes displaying labels from expensive gifts – computers, televisions, etc. – are an invitation to crime. Boxes should be flattened prior to being placed in the blue recycling bin. This will both conceal their former contents and make disposal easier. “Live” Christmas trees may be placed at the curbside for collection on your normal collection day. Trees must be free of all stands, lights, ornaments, and decorations prior to being placed at the curb.