City Partners with Provost for Bourbons, Brews & Barbecues!

Join Provost Construction and the City of Newport News for Bourbons, Brews & Barbecues on Thursday, July 1 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 206 23rd St. in Downtown Newport News. Dine with food trucks such as Doggystyle, Georgia Ribs, The Empanada Food Truck, Kona Ice, Jessy’s Tacos and more. Have a beer with Coastal Fermentory or enjoy a glass of bourbon with Ironclad Distillery. While enjoying your drinks, watch a live performance from the Deloreans or compete in the cornhole tournament hosted by Seva Cornhole. For more information, visit the Provost Construction Facebook page.