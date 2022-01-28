City prepares for winter weather; Mayor Stoney urges caution

With the City of Richmond under a Winter Storm Advisory from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, city staff are preparing for the inclement weather and urging citizens to be proactive about staying safe.

Residents in the City of Richmond could see from one to three inches of snow and feel wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. These factors pose a threat for downed trees, electrical outages, and major impacts to travel. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the Friday evening commute. If at all possible, stay off the roads. If you must travel, know road conditions before you leave and consider keeping a cold weather kit in your car.

To prepare for the forecasted weather, crews from the Departments of Public Works and Public Utilities have begun to pre-treat roads. They will continue to do so throughout the storm. There are over 100 city employees covering snow routes throughout the city.

“Since Thursday evening, city crews have been preparing for any impacts we could see from this winter weather,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “I urge all residents to stay off the roads throughout the Winter Storm Advisory. If you must travel, be cautious and courteous to others. Your safety and the safety of your fellow Richmonders should be the top priority.”

For updates on service impacts and any delays or closures, follow @CityRichmondVA on Twitter.