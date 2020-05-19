City Service Adjustments for Phase I Reopening

In line with Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 61 that eases some of the restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Newport News is adjusting some of its services as we move into Phase I of reopening the state and the city. Keeping the health of city employees and the public in mind, city officials have outlined a plan to move Newport News forward by slowly relaxing restrictions on city services.

All city offices, facilities and buildings remain closed to the public and eligible employees are to continue teleworking or operating on modified schedules. Citizens are encouraged to access services online or contact the City’s 311 Center at 933-2311 or 311@nnva.gov. Newport News Waterworks Customer Service Center is also available at 926-1000 or wwcs@nnva.gov. All solid waste collections (trash, recycling and bulk waste) are continuing to take place as scheduled.

Adjustments to services for Phase I are as follows.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is no longer requiring appointments for adoptions and is observing normal operating hours.

Parks & Recreation:

Parks, trails, golf course, tennis courts and fishing piers are open.

Campground at Newport News Park is now open; however watercraft and bike rentals, camp store and laundry facilities are closed.

Beaches are open for fishing and exercise only.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, recreation centers, senior centers and dog park are closed.

Newport News Public Library:

Book drops are now open for returns, and all late fines for checked-out items will continue to be waived through June 10.

Patrons will be allowed to place holds on materials online beginning May 21, with curbside pickup for holds resuming May 26.

Recovery Operations Center:

Open for citizen drop off; household hazardous waste not accepted at this time

Mulch sales have now resumed.

The Tax Payment Arrangement Program is available through the Treasurer’s Office for citizens and businesses experiencing financial hardship directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Apply online to extend the June 5 due date for real estate and personal property tax payments to August 5, 2020 , without the assessment of late payment penalty or interest.

Citizens can find more information online at www.nnva.gov/coronavirus.