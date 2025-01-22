City Service Updates: Closures and Adjusted Hours

Due to inclement weather, all scheduled Solid Waste collection services (trash/automated carts, RED week bulk debris, and recycling) will be delayed one additional day.

All collection services will be as follows:

Tuesday collection will occur on Thursday, Jan 23.

Wednesday collection will occur on Friday, Jan 24.

Thursday collection will occur on Saturday, Jan 25.

The Recovery Operations Center (ROC) will be closed on Wednesday, Jan 22 and will reopen to the public on Thursday, Jan 23 at 8:00 A.M.

All City offices are closed and are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Jan 23.

Due to City closures, the OCM pop-up Salsa event that was scheduled at Midtown Community Center has been cancelled. Scheduled attendees should check their email for additional information.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is open today on an adjusted operational schedule. The Adoption Center and Reunite are open from 12 – 4 p.m.