City to Host Backyard Bash at Superblock Park Event features over three acres of food, fun and games in the Yard District

Celebrate the summer and enjoy free, live music at the Backyard Bash as the city returns to producing outdoor community festivals and events.

Grab your favorite pair of flip-flops and bring the family to Superblock Park (2601 Washington Ave.), a 3½-acre green space located in the Yard District in the heart of historic downtown Newport News on Saturday, August 7. The event begins at 5 p.m. with dance music, cornhole, interactive yard games, inflatable obstacle courses for adults and kids, children’s activities, a food truck rally and adult beverages. Live musical performances begin at 6 p.m. with Rocky 7, followed by Anthony Rosano and The Conqueroos at 8 p.m.

The Backyard Bash is free and open the public. Event parking will be located at Newport News City Hall (2400 Washington Ave.) with free shuttle service to and from Superblock Park from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests are permitted to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the evening.

The event is subject to change based on local and state COVID-19 guidelines. For more information and a list of participating food trucks visit the Backyard Bash webpage or contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400.