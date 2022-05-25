City to Host Backyard Bash at Superblock Park in the Yard District

Let the lawn games begin! Family members of all ages will enjoy live music, great food, fun activities, and cold beverages at the Backyard Bash on Sat., June 4 from 4-8 p.m. at Superblock Park (2601 Washington Avenue). This 3.5-acre green space is located in the heart of the Yard District in historic downtown Newport News. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a Club WAKA cornhole tournament, interactive yard games, a 360-degree photo booth, inflatable obstacle courses for adults and kids, children’s activities, live music, 9 hole putt-putt course, mechanical bull, parkour course, food truck rally, and adult beverages. Live musical performances begin at 5 p.m. Guests are permitted to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the evening. The Backyard Bash is free and open to the public. Event parking will be located at Newport News City Hall (2400 Washington Avenue) with free shuttle service to and from Superblock Park from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pets are not permitted in the event area. For more information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400 or visit nnparksandrec.org.