City to Host Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl Enjoy live music, activities, food and drinks in the city’s Yard District

Newport News is bringing the past to life in a unique way during the Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl in the city’s Yard District on 23rd Street. In a nod to the speakeasy era, this event on Saturday, October 23 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. includes two stages of live entertainment, street performers, vintage cars, food trucks and much more! The Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl also highlights the fun, relaxed nature of the Yard District, which is emerging as the place for restaurants, entertainment and libations in the city’s downtown area. Guests will enjoy outdoor games, themed décor, photo opportunities and giveaways. There will be a costume contest for those 21 and over with fun prizes (any costumes are welcome, not just those from the Roaring 20’s). Live musical performances begin at 5 p.m. with with nationally recognized artist Nelson Cade III, followed by the Tom Euler Trio at 5:45 p.m., Melanie Faye at 6:30 p.m., and concluding with the Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra at 7:15 p.m. Activities take place at 110 23rd Street in the Yard District. Parking is available in the Newport News City Hall parking lot. The event is free (food and drinks are available for purchase) and open to all (please leave your furry family members at home, though). For more information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400 or visit www.nnva.gov.