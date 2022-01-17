City to Host Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Program Virtually and Encourages Residents to Safely Volunteer on National Day of Service

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday, held this year on Monday, January 17, is celebrated as a National Day of Service. Residents are encouraged to view Richmond’s recognition ceremony, “A Day On, Not a Day Off”, featuring Mayor Levar M. Stoney, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, and City Council members. The presentation can be viewed online on the City of Richmond’s Facebook page beginning on Monday.

This National Day of Service celebration is being organized by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Office on Volunteerism (Neighbor-To-Neighbor), the AmeriCorps program, the Black History Museum, and the Valentine Museum.

Parks and Recreation has coordinated service projects at G.H. Reid Elementary School and at the Historic Slave Trail, weather dependent. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at both locations.

