City to Host Multi-Departmental Career Fair: Connecting Job Seekers with Opportunities

The City of Newport News is excited to announce the upcoming Built-On Breakthroughs Career Fair, set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

This event connects job seekers with diverse employment opportunities across various city departments, promoting the continuation of a vibrant workforce and our long-standing community engagement commitments.

The career fair features representatives from multiple departments, including the City’s Public Safety Departments, Waterworks, Human Resources, Parks and Recreation, and more. Job seekers will have the chance to explore a wide range of positions, from entry-level to specialized roles, and learn about the application process, job requirements, and benefits of working for the city.

In addition to networking with city department representatives, job seekers will have access to:

Workshops and Seminars : Informative sessions on the city’s application process, maneuvering the job board, learning and development opportunities, benefits, and the ways to grow a career with the City of Newport News!

: Informative sessions on the city’s application process, maneuvering the job board, learning and development opportunities, benefits, and the ways to grow a career with the City of Newport News! Talent Acquisition Representatives : The team will be onsite to help applicants better understand our process and help to give them the best chance of success.

: The team will be onsite to help applicants better understand our process and help to give them the best chance of success. Benefits Representatives : Representatives will be on hand and attendees will have the opportunity to ask our benefits team any questions they would like.

: Representatives will be on hand and attendees will have the opportunity to ask our benefits team any questions they would like. Community Resources: Information on local job training and support services will be offered.

The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers of all experience levels are encouraged to attend. Attire is business professional, and attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes.

For more information about the career fair, email inquiries to recruiting@nnva.gov or call the Talent Acquisition Team at (757) 926.1800.