City’s CIO Peter Wallace Named Among Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2022 by Government Technology Magazine

By: City of Virginia Beach

Government Technology announced that Peter Wallace, the City’s chief information officer, has been named among its Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2022. The annual awards program, now in its 21st year, acknowledges the contributions of visionary public-sector technology leaders. This year’s honorees include innovators, collaborators and transformers who are using the power of technology to enhance state and local government services which elevate citizen experience.



“The 2022 class of Doers, Dreamers and Drivers is an impressive group of leaders whose work is driving important changes in how government serves constituents,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine. “Our hope is that their stories will inspire readers, as they did us, to continue to seek opportunities to modernize and transform their organizations.”



Since taking helm at the City’s Information Technology Department in 2017, Wallace has implemented several successful digital transformation initiatives. His efforts continue to secure multiple local, national and global awards for Virginia Beach. Wallace’s big-picture insights influence a broad portfolio of initiatives which include smart city, digital equity, regional broadband, economic development, and other key areas.



“I want to extend my gratitude to Government Technology for presenting me with this honor,” Wallace said. “We all know, as leaders, that we are only as good as our staff. While my name is listed among the honorees, it is truly about the organization, staff, and citizens we serve. Success and its rewards are a shared endeavor.”



Wallace and the other honorees will be featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue. Winner profiles can be viewed online at www.govtech.com/top-25.