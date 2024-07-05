CIVIC Leadership Institute Announces New Board Members

(Norfolk, VA) — CIVIC Leadership Institute is proud to welcome four new board members to serve on its 2024-2025 Board of Directors. CIVIC Alumni joining the Board are Denise Counce with TowneBank, Daniel J. Genard III with Old Dominion University, Annemijn van der Bijl with KPMG US, and Jeff Wilson with Alvarez & Marsal. CIVIC Leadership Institute, President and CEO, Mary Kate Andris states, “We are thrilled to have these esteemed professionals join the CIVIC Board of Directors, under the leadership of Dr. Corey McCray. They bring a breadth of non-profit governance experience, financial prowess, and dedication to the mission and vision of CIVIC Leadership Institute. We appreciate their willingness to give back to our non-profit community.”

Denise Counce Senior Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion Officer TowneBank CIVIC Class of 2022 Denise Counce has been with TowneBank for 17 years and has completed TowneBank’s Management Associate Program, the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management, and an eight-week Diversity and Inclusion Program with eCornell, Cornell University’s online learning platform. Active in the community, Denise serves on the boards of Menchville House, Southeastern Virginia Health Systems, the Peninsula Chapter of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, and People to People.