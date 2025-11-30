Classical Christmas Arrives in Portsmouth with a Concert Free for All

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra, partnered with the City of Portsmouth, will present a free performance of its Classical Christmas concert on December 5 at Churchland High School. The concert features festive and winter works by iconic classical composers and will open with Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Trumpets and Strings, highlighting VSO Principal Trumpet David Vonderheide and Second Trumpet Jeremy Garnett.

“It is an honor to play one of the most famous trumpet concertos,” says Vonderheide. “The piece, known for its stratospheric high range, has both me and Jeremy utilizing our piccolo trumpets. I am very excited to be performing an arrangement that uses ornamentation from Wynton Masalis’s legendary recording from his album, Baroque Music for Trumpets.” Garnett says, “The concerto is a familiar part of any trumpeter’s life, and each time I play it, I’m reminded why it endures. Its balance of elegance and brightness continues to challenge and inspire.”

The concert, conducted by Adam Turner, will also feature Haydn’s Toy Symphony and selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Currently in his eighth season as Artistic Director & Chief Conductor of Virginia Opera, Maestro Adam Turner garners critical acclaim for the breadth of his repertoire, artistic vision, and polished technique. Last season, Turner conducted the VSO’s The Music of Motown and A Tina Turner Celebration with Adrienne Warren concerts.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has performed in Portsmouth before with free outdoor concerts this past summer, last season’s A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which will be presented again this current season on January 20th in Portsmouth, and Holiday Brass.

“Civic partnerships like the one we are fortunate to have with Portsmouth bring the VSO’s world-class performances into new and welcoming spaces, sharing the joy and magic of the symphony with our entire community”, says Virginia Symphony CEO and President Shannon Kelly. “We are grateful to the City of Portsmouth for their leadership in expanding access to outstanding music and arts, from supporting music education in schools to free performances for everyone to enjoy. I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the holiday spirit, and we hope to see you there!”

Classical Christmas will be held on December 5th, 2025, at 7PM at Churchland High School, 4301 Cedar Ln, Portsmouth, VA 23703. This concert is free and open to all. Learn more at https://virginiasymphony.org/event/classical-christmas-portsmouth/