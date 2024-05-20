Clean the Bay Day on June 1st

Each year, on the first Saturday of June, thousands of Virginians simultaneously descend on the rivers, streams, beaches, and inland parks of the Chesapeake Bay watershed to remove harmful litter and debris. Clean the Bay Day is an annual opportunity for individuals, families, military installations, businesses, clubs, and civic/church groups to give back to their local waterways.



Join us in Newport News for this year’s Clean the Bay Day on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Register by May 28 for a family-friendly site or a challenge site (18+). If you’d like to know more, please send an email to ctbd@cbf.org or call 757-644-4122.



This short, three-hour annual event has a massive cumulative impact. Since the event began in 1989, this Virginia tradition has engaged more than 165,500 volunteers who have removed approximately 7.18 million pounds of debris from more than 8,250 miles of shoreline.

