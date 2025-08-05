Clear the Shelters is Back at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is thrilled to be participating in the 11th annual NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters campaign! Throughout the month of Aug., the shelter is offering special adoption discounts to encourage the community to give animals in need a second chance at a forever home. Whether you’re looking for a dog, cat, or small pet, now is the perfect time to adopt. Every animal deserves a second chance, and your visit could make all the difference.

The shelter, located at 5843 Jefferson Ave., is open for adoptions:

Sun., Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri.: 12–5 p.m.

Sat.: 11–5 p.m.

Closed Tues.

Let’s come together to clear the shelter and give these deserving animals a fresh start in loving homes.