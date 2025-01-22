Climate Action Plan Webinar Hosted by ﻿Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) is hosting a one-hour virtual information session highlighting what community members can do to get involved in the region’s Climate Action Plan process. HRPDC staff will provide a presentation, and there will be a Q&A session. Following the webinar, the HRPDC will launch a Hampton Roads Climate Action Plan Survey, designed to gather feedback and suggestions to help the HRPDC better understand community needs and concerns. HRPDC encourages everyone to take the short 10-minute survey. Responses will help inform the Climate Action Plan measures and actions. The event is scheduled for tonight from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required to attend.