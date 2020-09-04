Closings in Chesapeake During Labor Day Holiday

LABOR DAY SCHEDULE CHANGES

CHESAPEAKE – In honor of Labor Day, all City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, and the Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be closed on Monday, September 7. All Chesapeake Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7. There will be no changes to the trash or recycling collection schedules.

City facilities will return to their COVID-19 partial opening schedules

on Tuesday, September 8. Residents are reminded that online services are still the preferred method to ensure health and safety, and that they should call first to ensure a service is available.