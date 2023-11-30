Closure and detour of Mason Creek Road under I-64 overpass begins as early as November 30

Crews will begin work to widen Mason Creek Road

NORFOLK – Crews associated with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project will be implementing a full closure and detour of Mason Creek Road under the I-64 overpass from Orange Avenue to Ridgewell Avenue beginning as early as Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The current closure and detour of 1st View Street will be lifted and open for traffic beginning today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The closure and detour of Mason Creek Road will continue (24 hours per day, 7 days a week) until at least February 2024. The detour is for vehicular and bike traffic only; one sidewalk will remain open and will be marked for pedestrian traffic. Mason Creek Road on either side of the I-64 overpass will remain open to residents residing in the area, but vehicular travel beneath the I-64 overpass will be prohibited.

Please follow the detour route (map below):

Turn left onto Ridgewell Avenue

Turn left on 1st View Street

Turn left on Orange Avenue

Turn left on Mason Creek Road.

All construction schedules are subject to change due to impending weather or other unexpected circumstances. Construction updates and lane closure alerts can be found at HRBTexpansion.org.

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones. Real-time traffic, work zone and incident information are available online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.