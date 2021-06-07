CNU Academic Programs Receive High Rankings

Newport News is home to Christopher Newport University (CNU), a world-class institution of higher education. CNU’s sociology, communications and biology programs ranked exceptionally high in recently released reports from Study.com, a California-based nonprofit that operates an online learning platform for students exploring school options and careers. The rankings are based on data from the U.S. Department of Education, graduation rates, tuition information and retention statistics. CNU’s communications program is among the best in the country according to the new ranking. Christopher Newport is ranked 13th nationally and is the highest ranked public or private college in Virginia. In this popular program, students learn to understand, interpret, produce and critique information related to interpersonal communication, rhetoric, media and public culture. The sociology program is ranked 33rd nationally and is the second-ranked program of its type in Virginia. In this department, students learn to apply scientific and humanistic perspectives to social phenomena. The curriculum provides a foundation for understanding the community students live in and equips them to participate in meaningful social change. The undergraduate biology program is ranked 8th nationally and is the highest ranked public or private college biology program in Virginia. The program is lauded for its array of degrees, robust undergraduate research opportunities and study abroad options. Biology students graduate prepared to launch careers or pursue graduate studies, and the university’s pre-med program is especially popular. In a separate ranking from the education website Teaching Degree Search, the University’s teacher preparation program is ranked second in Virginia. The rankings were compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Education and other factors such as salaries of graduates, average student loan debt and graduation rate. With the five-year plan, students can earn a bachelor’s degree, then, in the final year, complete graduate-level professional courses and a 14-week teaching internship leading to the master of arts in teaching.