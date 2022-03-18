CNU Hosting “Teach-In” to Stand in Solidarity with Ukrainians

Newport News is a compassionate community and many have asked how we can support Ukrainian citizens impacted by the Russian invasion. Advocacy and knowledge are powerful tools and Christopher Newport University (CNU) is leading an effort to put both to work in support of Ukraine. All are invited to Christopher Newport University’s Gaines Theater in the Freeman Center on Monday, March 21 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for a campus-wide teach-in to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stand in solidarity with Ukrainians impacted by this war. For 10 hours, faculty from Christopher Newport University, the College of William & Mary, Old Dominion University, and Thomas Nelson Community College will gather to raise awareness, share expertise, and generate discussion on the war in Ukraine. Topics to be covered during the teach-in include the historical context of Ukrainian-Russian relations, anti-war movements, cybersecurity and nuclear threats, international law and humanitarian interventions, literary representations of Russia in Ukrainian texts, and several discussion sessions. This event is free and open to the public on the CNU campus (1 University Place, Newport News). You can also participate virtually during a livestream of the event. Please register for the livestream in advance. For more information on the Teach-In, contact CNU’s Center for Community Engagement at 757-594-7492.