CNU Hosts 41st Annual Writers Conference

Christopher Newport University’s (CNU) annual Writers Conference brings together people who love words as a hobby and as a vocation so they can learn from agents, editors, publishers, accomplished authors, poets, professional teachers, and each other. The 41st Annual Writers Conference will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Freeman Center on CNU’s campus. Guests can expect lively sessions and workshops, with multiple opportunities to share and learn.

The conference has a long tradition of helping writers refine the skills needed to transfer their thoughts and imagination with clarity and heart to the written page. Attendees also learn the many facets of professionally publishing and marketing their work in a fast-changing technological world. Workshop topics include: How to write about yourself without sounding like a jerk; Publishing Q&A; How to trim your prose for maximum readability; Expanding one idea into a novel; and the Activist Art of Literary Journalism. The event also features book sales and open mic opportunities.

General registration is $150. Military members, those 60 and older, and members of the Lifelong Learning Society may register for $90. To register and for complete details, visit the conference website.